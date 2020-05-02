Beitragvon Old Man (GER) » 01.05.2020, 10:12

1.2.1.Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum2.Ad Infinitum: I am The StormEvenmore: The Ride BeginsRage Of Light: I Can, I Will3.Gunship: Dark All DayFM-84: Running In The NightJessie Frye: Fantasy4.C-ute: Adam & EveMomoiro Clover Z: Neo StargateMomoiro Clover Z vs Kiss: Yumeno Ukiyoni Saitemina5.Jeff Scott Soto + Vinnie Vincent: ForbiddenPretty Maids: Lethal HeroesMagnum: On A Storyteller´s Night6.Lords Of The Lost: In SilenceDeathstars: All The Devils ToysCrematory: Salvation