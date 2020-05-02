Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)
2.
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum
Inhaltsverzeichnis Seite 12
1.
Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum
2.
Ad Infinitum: I am The Storm
Evenmore: The Ride Begins
Rage Of Light: I Can, I Will
3.
Gunship: Dark All Day
FM-84: Running In The Night
Jessie Frye: Fantasy
4.
C-ute: Adam & Eve
Momoiro Clover Z: Neo Stargate
Momoiro Clover Z vs Kiss: Yumeno Ukiyoni Saitemina
5.
Jeff Scott Soto + Vinnie Vincent: Forbidden
Pretty Maids: Lethal Heroes
Magnum: On A Storyteller´s Night
6.
Lords Of The Lost: In Silence
Deathstars: All The Devils Toys
Crematory: Salvation
7.
Find Me: Where Do I ´Go
Places Of Power: Secrets
Magic Dance: Another Life, Another Time
8.
Bonnie Pointer: Heaven
Marietta: Thunder & Lightning
Michael Sembello: Maniac
9.
Eisbrecher: Stossgebet
Feuerschwanz: Ding
dArtagnan: Griechischer Wein
10.
Rough Cutt: Dreamin´ Again
Ten: Glimmer Of Evil
Slyce: with You, Without You
11.
Powerwolf - Stossgebet
Powerwolf - Fire and Forgive
Saltatio Mortis - Wo sind die Clowns?
12.
Amaranthe: Viral
Ankor: Holy Wolf
Dark Sarah: Illuminate