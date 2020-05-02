Zum Inhalt

YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Alles was euch so einfällt
Old Man (GER)
ciTy Team
ciTy Team
Beiträge: 1611
Registriert: 12.12.2002, 13:51
Wohnort: Stuttgart
Alter:: 63
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon Old Man (GER) » 01.05.2020, 10:12

1.
Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)

2.
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum


Inhaltsverzeichnis Seite 12

1.
Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum

2.
Ad Infinitum: I am The Storm
Evenmore: The Ride Begins
Rage Of Light: I Can, I Will

3.
Gunship: Dark All Day
FM-84: Running In The Night
Jessie Frye: Fantasy

4.
C-ute: Adam & Eve
Momoiro Clover Z: Neo Stargate
Momoiro Clover Z vs Kiss: Yumeno Ukiyoni Saitemina

5.
Jeff Scott Soto + Vinnie Vincent: Forbidden
Pretty Maids: Lethal Heroes
Magnum: On A Storyteller´s Night

6.
Lords Of The Lost: In Silence
Deathstars: All The Devils Toys
Crematory: Salvation

7.
Find Me: Where Do I ´Go
Places Of Power: Secrets
Magic Dance: Another Life, Another Time

8.
Bonnie Pointer: Heaven
Marietta: Thunder & Lightning
Michael Sembello: Maniac

9.
Eisbrecher: Stossgebet
Feuerschwanz: Ding
dArtagnan: Griechischer Wein

10.
Rough Cutt: Dreamin´ Again
Ten: Glimmer Of Evil
Slyce: with You, Without You

11.
Powerwolf - Stossgebet
Powerwolf - Fire and Forgive
Saltatio Mortis - Wo sind die Clowns?

12.
Amaranthe: Viral
Ankor: Holy Wolf
Dark Sarah: Illuminate
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 02.05.2020, 15:23

1.
Ad Infinitum: I am The Storm

2.
Evenmore: The Ride Begins

3.
Rage Of Light: I Can, I Will
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 09.05.2020, 18:21

1.
Gunship: Dark All Day

2.
FM-84: Running In The Night

3.
Jessie Frye: Fantasy
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 17.05.2020, 17:05

1.
C-ute: Adam & Eve

2.
Momoiro Clover Z: Neo Stargate

3.
Momoiro Clover Z vs Kiss: Yumeno Ukiyoni Saitemina
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 24.05.2020, 01:17

1.
Jeff Scott Soto + Vinnie Vincent: Forbidden

2.
Pretty Maids: Lethal Heroes

3.
Magnum: On A Storyteller´s Night
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 31.05.2020, 03:13

1.
Lords Of The Lost: In Silence

2.
Deathstars: All The Devils Toys

3.
Crematory: Salvation
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 08.06.2020, 13:25

1.
Find Me: Where Do I ´Go

2.
Places Of Power: Secrets

3.
Magic Dance: Another Life, Another Time
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 14.06.2020, 16:10

1.
Bonnie Pointer: Heaven

2.
Marietta: Thunder & Lightning

3.
Michael Sembello: Maniac
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 21.06.2020, 13:32

1.
Eisbrecher: Stossgebet

2.
Feuerschwanz: Ding

3.
dArtagnan: Griechischer Wein
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 28.06.2020, 14:28

1.
Rough Cutt: Dreamin´ Again

2.
Ten: Glimmer Of Evil

3.
Slyce: with You, Without You
Rhino Cracker
Triple-Ass
Triple-Ass
Beiträge: 183
Registriert: 07.12.2008, 11:00
Alter:: 106
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon Rhino Cracker » 28.06.2020, 21:10

No Mercy hat geschrieben:1. v=hwl1BH1KHd4 Eisbrecher: Stossgebet

Da gibts doch auch was von Powerwolf^^

Powerwolf - Stossgebet

Powerwolf - Fire and Forgive

Saltatio Mortis - Wo sind die Clowns?
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 05.07.2020, 20:37

Rhino Cracker hat geschrieben:Da gibts doch auch was von Powerwolf^^


Klar, von denen ist das Original.

1.
Amaranthe: Viral

2.
Ankor: Holy Wolf

3.
Dark Sarah: Illuminate
No Mercy
ciTy Legende
ciTy Legende
Beiträge: 3301
Registriert: 28.11.2002, 23:13
Wohnort: Preußen
Re: YouTube-Musik-Videos of the Moment 2

Beitragvon No Mercy » 13.07.2020, 20:22

1.
Sabaton: 82nd All The Way

2.
Beast In Black: Sweet True Lies

3.
Lacuna Coil: Save Me
