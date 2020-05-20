Here are its top features:
- Optimize your Mac by cleaning out clutter and junk files
Protect your Mac from viruses, phishing attempts, identity theft, and other online threats
Control what programs automatically run at startup
Smart Uninstaller helps you uninstall files easily, and completely remove them
Geek on Demand gives you full 24/7 technical support for different problems and questions
Utilizing this software is a fast and straightforward process. For an efficient way to get the task done, this is the one you need -- www.mac-cleaner.net